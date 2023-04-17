Himachal PWD minister urges Centre to sanction PMGSY projects

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department, Youth Services and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday called on Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh in New Delhi.

He informed the Union Minister that the state has submitted DPRs of 242 roads having a total length of 2565 km amounting to Rs 2813 crores under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY III) and urged for speedy approvals.

Singh said that the state has a target of 3125 km under PMGSY III out of which 440 km have been already approved under Batch 1 during the previous financial year.

He said that the state is looking forward to strengthening rural road connectivity through PMGSY III and urged the Centre for support.

The Union Minister heard the demands patiently and assured of all possible support.

He also met the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Secretary, Alka Upadhyay, and requested for adding nine roads to Bharatmala Project.

He submitted a list of nine roads covering 1254 km including 90 km stretch of Jwalamukhi-Dehra-Jwali-Raja-ka-Talab- Jasur NH 154, Junction with NH 154 at Draman-Sihunta- Chowari-Jot-Chamba-Koti-Tissa- Killar( length of 271 km), Chaila on NH 705, Sainj-Oachghat-Sarahan on NH 907 (length of 108 km), Shimla(Dhalli) NH05-Tattapani-Chailchowk- Janjhaili-Chatri-Ranabag-Nagan NH 305 with a spur to Ner chowk, Dadour including tunnel ( length of 260 km), Shimla (Taradevi) NH05- Kunihar-Ramshehr-Nalagarh-Dharowala-Ghanauli on NH21 ( length of 102 km), 172 km stretch of Tandi to Sansari Nalla, Ghatasni NH20- Shillha-Badhani-Bhubu Jot-Kullu NH21(length of 52 km), 114 km stretch of Sanora-Rajgarh-Nauhrad.