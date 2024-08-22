Himachal Pradesh witnesses record milk procurement through Milkfed with 18% increase

The efforts of the state government to boost milk production paid off as in Himachal Pradesh registered an increase of 18 per cent in milk procurement through Milkfed.

Stating this, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Friday that average milk procurement has reached a record high of 1.90 lakh liters per day (LLPD), registering an 18 percent increase from the previous 1.40 LLPD.

“The policies and steps taken by the state government have proved a motivation to the cattle rearers to re-engage with the dairy sector, as evident by the numbers of MILKFED. The quality of the milk collected has also improved with the fat content rising from 3.50 percent to 3.65 percent and solid-not-fat (SNF) content increasing from 7.50 percent to 7.70 per cent,” he said.

In a clear indication of the state’s commitment to supporting the farming community, Milkfed disbursed Rs. 19.42 crore to milk producers in May 2024 and Rs. 21.42 crore in June 2024 as compared to Rs. 11.01 crore and Rs. 11.88 crore during the same months last year, he added.

The chief minister emphasised the government’s dedication to the welfare of farmers and said that the procurement price of cow milk has been increased from Rs. 32 to Rs. 45 per litre, while the rate for buffalo milk has been raised to Rs. 55 per litre thereby strengthening their economy.

He said the state government allocated Rs. 201 crore for the construction of a state-of-the-art milk processing plant at Dhagwar in Kangra district in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board. The plant will have an initial capacity of 1.50 lakh LLPD which will be expandable to 3 LLPD.

It will be a fully automated plant and produce a variety of dairy products including curd, lassi, butter, ghee, paneer, flavored milk, khoya, and mozzarella cheese, and ensure remunerative prices to the farmers, he added.

Sukhu said that strengthening the rural economy is the top priority of the state government as about 95 per cent of Himachal Pradesh’s population resides in rural areas.

“Without making farmers financially stable and strong, the vision of a prosperous and self-reliant Himachal remains unattainable,” he added.