Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur on Thursday said the officials of railways and National Highway Authority of India have been directed to conduct a survey to protect World heritage Kalka- Shimla railway line from landslides.

After a virtual review meeting of Railway Projects in Himachal, Govind Singh said all security arrangements such as parapets and boundary walls will be ensured to prevent incidents of falling of debris on the historic rail line.

He said it is important to expand railways from a strategic point of view in the state.

“Keeping national security in view, an international agency has conducted 22 surveys through satellite image system for strategically important 475 km long Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway line.

As many as 30 railways stations have been proposed to be constructed on this world’s longest railway line,” he said, adding a survey would also be conducted with the help of radar for this railway line.

He directed the officials to complete all other formalities including land acquisition for this railway line soon.

Thakur said for the Una-Talwara railway line the formalities related to land acquisition and Forest department should be completed soon.

He instructed the officials to repair the old railway line, including the repair work, and the process of cutting down dried trees should also be completed in a time-bound manner.

Chief General Manager, Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RPDC) Ajay Sharma conducted the proceedings and Principal Secretary Transport KK Pant, Concerned Deputy Commissioner and officials of Forest and National Highway Authority of India were also present in the meeting.