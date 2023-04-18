Himachal Pradesh: Security beefed up ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit

Security arrangements have been beefed up in the state capital Shimla in the wake of President Droupadi Murmu’s three-day visit from Tuesday, an official statement said.

“The capital town of Himachal Pradesh is all set to welcome the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. She will be visiting Himachal Pradesh from April 18 to 21, 2023 and will stay at Rashtrapati Niwas in Chharabra,” the statement read. In wake of the President’s visit, the Shimla police has beefed up the security arrangements.

The President will inaugurate a Tulip Garden at the Retreat in Chharabra near Mashovra on Tuesday. On the same evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the government of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhavan in Shimla, the release stated.

Further on Wednesday, the President will interact with the officer trainees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts near Chaura Maidan Shimla. She will also be attending the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University at summer hill in Shimla.

On Thursday, the President will visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study. She will host an ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas. The Rashtrapati Niwas will also be thrown open for the public on the same day, the release added.

SP Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told the reporters, here on Monday that the police have set a traffic plan and public transport will also be regulated during the President’s visit. The heavy trucks will be allowed to ply in the city during this period of three days.

“We have conducted the rehearsal for vehicle movement and have also done all security arrangements for the visit of the President of India to Shimla. She will arrive here on April 18 and will leave Shimla on April 21. We shall not stop the traffic movement for long, all exercise has also been done,” he said.