Himachal Pradesh: Registration for job-seeking candidates to be completely online from Aug 1

Registration of youth seeking jobs is going to be completely online in Himachal Pradesh from August 1.

The Department of Labour and Employment has decided to start a self-certification-based online registration service in Employment Exchanges from August 1, 2023 for the youth of the State. For registration/renewal of registration in Employment Exchanges, applicants are required to visit the concerned Employment Exchange along with all necessary documents in original.

Issued by the Labour Commissioner-cum-Director of Employment, H.P., Shimla-1 the press note stated, “With the vision of Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and guidance of Labour and Employment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, the Department of Labour & Employment has now started self-certification based online registration service in Employment Exchanges with effect from 1 August, 2023 for the youth of the State.”

The press note said that for registration in Employment Exchanges, this facility is available on eEMIS (Employment Exchange Management Information System) software developed by the Department which can be accessed at URL https://eemis.hp.nic.in/.

“With the commencement of this facility youth of the state can get themselves registered in the concerned Employment Exchange from their homes or any other convenient place. They will have to go online to https://feemis.hp.nic.in/. enter all details, make pdfs of the documents and submit the application for registration by uploading the required documents in pdf. Similarly, an application for renewal of registration can be made on the same portal,” the press note said.

The objective of this initiative was to simplify the process of registration and renewal of registration in Employment Exchanges. “This will also facilitate the youth, especially from far-flung areas, in reducing unnecessary travelling and financial burden involved due to such travelling for registration or renewal of registration in Employment Exchanges. The Department is also working towards providing this service through Lok Mitra Kendras in the future,” the press note added.

The Department has also made a YouTube video explaining the process of registration which will be available on the eEMIS portal from August 1, 2023.