Himachal Pradesh pioneering a sustainable agrarian economy : CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the state government is committed to making Himachal a self-reliant and prosperous state, with a strong focus on strengthening the rural economy.

He emphasized that over 80% of the state’s population depends on agriculture and horticulture, making the growth of the agrarian sector a top priority.

“To realize the vision of a prosperous Himachal, we must empower our farming community,” said the Chief Minister. He highlighted that Himachal has become the first state in India to offer a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for organic products grown through natural farming practices.

The state government has twice enhanced the MSP for maize—from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kilogram—and for wheat from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kilogram. Additionally, an MSP of Rs 90 per kilogram has been set for raw turmeric to boost its production and provide farmers with better income security.

To promote sustainable agriculture, the government launched maize flour produced through natural farming under the brand Him-Bhog Him-Makki. Over 4,000 quintals of maize have been procured from nearly 1,590 farmer families across 10 districts, excluding Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. This flour is now available at Public Distribution System (PDS) depots and on the government’s online portal, HIM-ERA, making organic produce accessible to both urban and rural consumers. A total of Rs 1.20 crore has been directly transferred to farmers for the procurement of around 400 metric tonnes of maize.

Building on this success, the state has also launched Himachal Haldi, a brand under which turmeric grown through natural farming will be processed and marketed. The initiative aims to enhance income opportunities and reduce farmers’ dependence on chemical-intensive crops.

The Chief Minister said the government is targeting to connect 9.61 lakh farmers with natural farming practices in a phased manner. Already, over 2.23 lakh farmers and horticulturists across nearly all panchayats have adopted chemical-free farming, either fully or partially.

“When the Congress came to power two and a half years ago, we observed that many farmers were forced to sell land to repay loans,” said the Chief Minister.

“We introduced the Interest Subvention Scheme to support such farmers with a one-time settlement, preventing land auctions and helping them regain financial stability,” he said.

The state government is also working to ensure fair prices for produce, provide high-quality seeds, expand irrigation facilities, promote crop insurance, deliver specialized training, and encourage agricultural research., he said, adding that these steps aim to increase productivity, sustainability, and income for farmers.

Chief Minister Sukhu reaffirmed that these efforts are not only about boosting the economy but also about protecting the environment and creating a model for sustainable agriculture.

“Our initiatives bridge traditional farming with modern market demands, making Himachal Pradesh a pioneer in eco-friendly and inclusive agricultural development,” he said.