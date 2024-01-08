Himachal Pradesh may have Artificial Intelligence Ministry

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government is contemplating to create an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Ministry to give a boost to this sector.

This would make Himachal Pradesh the first state in the country to take such an ambitious initiative, he added.

While presiding over a meeting of the Health Department here on Monday, he said that the use of modern technology and AI would be ensured to strengthen health services in the state.

He said that the state government was working on a large scale to ensure the use of AI in various fields.

Sukhu said: “The state government was going to establish a National Cancer Center in Hamirpur. For this, all the processes are being completed in a phased manner. This center will have departments of Hospital (Diagnostics, Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology), Palliative Care, Center for Preventive Oncology and Center for Molecular Oncology.”

He said that the use of high-end technology will be ensured in this centre and a world-class diagnostic lab will be established to facilitate the patients.

He said that the best health facilities will also be provided to the patients by using many new technologies including molecular oncology. The state government would also strengthen the existing cancer care units in the state.