Himachal Pradesh lifts ban on export of four tree species

To facilitate the people of the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has lifted the ban on the export of wood from four tree species, including safeda, poplar, bamboo, and kuth (a medicinal plant).

This will allow people of the state to export these types of wood without any permit. Furthermore, the transportation of wood from these species within the state will also no longer require a permit.

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said here on Sunday that many farmers in the state cultivate these species on a commercial scale and this decision of the government would facilitate them to a great extent.

He said that the state government has also eased restrictions on the export of other forest products, including khair wood, katha, cedarwood oil, and various herbs native to Himachal Pradesh.

However, for these forest products, a valid permit from the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department will be required to take them out of the state, he added.

The chief minister further said that the state government is mulling to introduce the National Transit Pass System in Himachal Pradesh, enabling individuals to obtain various e-permits from the forest department, making Himachal Pradesh the sixth state in India to implement this system.

The National Transit Pass System is expected to bring greater convenience to permit processes, enhance transparency in the department’s operations and improve departmental functioning, said the chief minister.