Himachal Pradesh Govt to launch state-wide anti-drug campaign

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that the government is preparing to launch a large-scale anti-drug campaign in the near future.

“Mapping is being conducted at the panchayat ward level to facilitate targeted intervention,” he stated.

The government is also forming a Special Task Force to crack down on drug trafficking, and the recruitment process is already underway. Additionally, 500 new posts will be filled in the Police Department to strengthen enforcement efforts, he added.

He made these remarks during the 12th HP Police Half Marathon, organized by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department in Shimla on Sunday, to raise awareness about drug abuse.

Sukhu felicitated the winners of the marathon, which saw participation across men’s, women’s, and senior citizens’ (75+ years) categories.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed serious concern over the involvement of government employees in drug-related activities. He said that strict action has already been taken against 80 government employees who are facing legal proceedings.

He further revealed that even police personnel have been found involved in drug trafficking, and the state government is considering amending the Police Manual to ensure greater accountability within the force.

“Youth are the future of our nation, and protecting them from the menace of drugs is a collective responsibility,” said the Chief Minister, reiterating the government’s policy of zero tolerance towards drug abuse.

He stated that the state is pursuing a two-pronged strategy: strict enforcement and a compassionate approach towards victims.

The current government has implemented the PIT-NDPS Act, which was not enforced during the previous BJP government’s five-year tenure. Under this Act, 40 detention orders have been approved, 36 of which were issued this year.

The government has also demolished properties belonging to seven drug peddlers and is actively pursuing action against others, he added.

Furthermore, Sukhu highlighted the passage of the HP Anti-Drugs Act, which distinguishes between offenders and victims. The law adopts a rehabilitative approach towards drug users, aiming to reintegrate them into mainstream society.

He urged parents to maintain open communication with their children and educate them about the harmful effects of drugs. He also called upon all sections of society to actively participate in the anti-drug campaign to safeguard the future of the youth.

As part of the awareness drive, the Chief Minister released a special song by ‘Harmony of the Pines,’ dedicated to the anti-drug campaign.