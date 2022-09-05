Himachal Pradesh govt to start Mukhya Mantri Shodh Protsahan Yojna

Himachal Pradesh Government on Monday announced to start Mukhya Mantri Shodh Protsahan Yojna wherein monthly fellowship of Rs 3000 would be given to research scholars for a period of three years from the date of registration.

The decision was announced after a state cabinet meeting held in Shimla on Monday, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

This initiative has been taken to motivate the youth for quality research in different fields.

The cabinet also gave its nod to grant Child Adoption Leave of 180 days to the regular female employees of the State Government by adopting the Rule 43-B of CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972.

Thakur Government decided to fill up 18 posts of different categories in the office of Advocate General, Himachal Pradesh for its smooth functioning.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to enhance the honorarium of Special Police Officers posted in border areas of the State by Rs. 900 per month with effect from 1 September, 2022. This would benefit about 510 SPOs deployed in the border areas.

It also decided to set up Transport Nagar at Solan to solve the problem of congestion in Solan Municipal Area due to haphazard parking and encroached roads and Automobile Repair Shops.

It gave its approval to open a new Police Post within the premises of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) under Police Station Sadar, Bilaspur district along with creation and filling up of 6 posts of different categories.

The Cabinet decided to open a new Degree College at Balh Seena in Jhanduta Vidhan Sabha area of Bilaspur district with a provision of Rs. 5 crore along with creation and filling up of 16 posts of different categories.