Himachal Pradesh govt secures final FCA clearance for Shongtong Hydro Electric Project

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted FCA Stage-II clearance for the use of approximately 85 bighas of land for the 450 MW Shontong-Karcham Hydro Electric Project in Kinnaur district.

“The clearance, which had been pending since 2018, was essential for the construction of the project. The persistent efforts of the state government have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone,” he said here on Wednesday.

This land was needed for the construction of the barrage, essential for completing the project, he informed, adding that the FCA clearance had been pending with the Union Ministry for a long time, but the state government diligently worked to secure the necessary approval from the Centre.

The Chief Minister further said, “The Stage-I clearance was initially granted by the Union Ministry on March 19, 2024. Following this, the state government submitted a compliance report addressing the conditions stipulated for the in-principle approval and subsequently requested the Centre for final approval.”

He said that the construction work of the 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham Hydro Electric Project, which was awarded in 2012, is expected to be completed by November 2026.

“In preparation for the commencement of power generation, a transmission line is also being laid. The tender process for this transmission line has been initiated to ensure its timely completion, to avoid financial losses to the state,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the importance of harnessing hydropower along with other renewable energy sources, which are key to bolstering the state’s economy, he said that the Shontong-Karcham Hydro Electric Project would significantly enhance the state’s power generation capacity and contribute to its economic growth.

“Apart from this, the state government has also laid special focus on promoting green industry in Himachal Pradesh by initiating various initiatives, enabling it to contribute to the state’s economy,” Sukhu said.