Himachal Pradesh faces Rs 700 cr monsoon losses, relief efforts intensify: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has stated that the state has suffered an estimated loss of ₹700 crore so far this monsoon.

“Around 300 roads remain blocked, 790 drinking water supply schemes have been damaged, and 332 power transformers are non-functional. Relief and restoration efforts are underway on a war footing,” he said while addressing the media on Friday.

In Mandi district alone, 402 people have been rescued, including 92 students and teachers stranded at the College of Forestry and Horticulture in Thunag, he added. NDRF and SDRF teams have reached several affected villages and are actively engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations.

Sukhu announced a relief package for families affected by the recent torrential rains in Mandi district, particularly in the Seraj and Dharampur areas. He said the state government would provide Rs 5,000 per month as house rent to families whose homes were damaged and who are currently living in rented accommodations.

The Chief Minister noted that the decision was taken after consultations with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar, and other MLAs. He also directed local Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to ensure the timely supply of food and other essential items to the affected population.

Highlighting the scale of the disaster, CM Sukhu said the state has recorded 69 deaths so far, with 110 people injured and 37 still missing due to rain-related incidents.

“I will be visiting the affected areas again soon,” he added.

The CM said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah by phone regarding the situation. Shah assured full central support and informed him that a central team will visit Himachal to assess the damage.

CM Sukhu expressed concern over the 14 cloudburst incidents reported in Mandi district alone this monsoon and called for a scientific study to understand the increasing frequency of such events.

Responding to a question on NHAI projects in the state, the Chief Minister said that large companies were often awarded contracts based solely on the availability of machinery, but they lacked an understanding of the state’s fragile hill terrain.

As a result, they carried out hill-cutting as per their convenience, which caused significant damage. He advised the NHAI to consider awarding such contracts to local contractors who are more familiar with the region.

A state government spokesperson reported that 241 water supply schemes were damaged in Thunag, with 66 temporarily restored.

“In Seraj, 164 roads remain blocked, with the PWD deploying 31 JCBs and three poclain machines. Relief efforts are also ongoing in the villages of Rukchui, Bharad, and Piyala Deji. Despite the difficult conditions, NDRF teams continue to rescue stranded victims and provide them with medical care and essential supplies,” he said.

So far, 65 victims have been rescued from Thunag and have received first aid and medical assistance, he added. Relief supplies and essential services are also being delivered on a war footing in Dharampur, he informed.