Himachal Pradesh: CM conducts aerial survey of flood-affected regions of Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected regions of Fatehpur and Indora assembly segment, in district Kangra.

He took stock of the evacuation operations and other relief works in the region.

While interacting with the people in relief camps set up at Damtal and Shekhpura, the Chief Minister inquired about their well-being, besides assuring them of all possible assistance from the government.

Expressing concern over the loss, the Chief Minister said that damages to a huge extent have been caused to both public and private property.

“People have lost their homes and large areas under harvest have been submerged under water, causing huge losses to the farmers. I assure a special package, especially for these areas in terms of relief and compensation. Affected families will be provided increased compensation,” said Sukhu.

He directed the administration to make sure that the people sheltered in relief camps may be looked after well.

Apart from free lodging and boarding, the health department has also deputed medical teams to take care of children, elders besides others. The Chief Minister directed to ensure sufficient stock of eateries, and essential medicines besides anti-venom.

Interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said that as many as 27 Panchayats of Indora and Fatehpur area have been affected due to water logging downstream the Pong reservoir out of which 22 Panchayats have been severely affected due to flood.

Nearly 1150 persons have been evacuated so far with the help of the Indian Air Force, Army, National Disaster Response Force, and State Disaster Response Force. Police and Home Guards personnel have also been roped in for the evacuation process, he added.

He said that during the last 50 years, this was the most catastrophic natural calamity the state has gone through.

He said that financial assistance of Rs one lakh would be provided for partially damaged houses and all possible help will also be extended for rebuilding their houses.

He also directed the authorities to make arrangements for extra classes for the students who have missed their regular classes in the schools.

The Chief Minister also assured the evacuated migrant labourers of every possible assistance, besides arrangements for their transportation if they were willing to go back to their states.