Himachal police seize 37 vehicles, impound 16 dumpers laden with illegal mining material

The Himachal Pradesh Police Department, which has adopted a “zero tolerance policy” against the mining mafia”, seized 37 vehicles and impounded 16 dumpers from Kangra, Una, and Sirmaur districts.

A spokesperson for the Himachal Pradesh Police said here on Friday that the department is continuously taking strict action against the illegal mining mafia.

The department intensified its efforts in 2025 to curb mineral smuggling by thoroughly checking vehicles transporting them, he said, adding that this action aims to prevent the illegal export of minerals.

He said that necessary directions were issued by the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tiwari, to the Superintendents of Police in Sirmaur, Una, and Nurpur districts to organise night nakas from 10 pm to 3 am in all areas prone to illegal mining within their jurisdictions.

“In pursuance of the directions, the Nurpur SP organised nakas at five locations. During the operation, 24 vehicles loaded with illegal mining material were seized and impounded. Police issued challans against the seized vehicles, which were sent to the courts for further legal proceedings,” he said.

Of the 24 vehicles, six were seized from Dangu Majra, two from Bhadroya, eight from Kandori, five from Malkwal, and three from Barota.

Furthermore, the Sirmaur Police, while conducting checks on 100-120 dumpers operating from Haryana and Uttarakhand on June 12 and 13, impounded 16 dumpers found violating traffic and mining rules, he informed.

The Una Police, during night nakas at four locations — Polian–Jejo (Janani–Jejo) Road, Bathri–Garhshankar (Bathu–Garhshankar) Road, Pandoga–Hoshiarpur (Una–Hoshiarpur) Road, and Gagret–Hoshiarpur Road — stopped and checked 17 vehicles, he said.

“During the checking, eight vehicles were found transporting mined materials without an X-form, while five were carrying minerals with an X-form but were overloaded. All 13 vehicles have been seized and detained by the police. Of the seized vehicles, 11 had Punjab registration numbers and two were registered in Rajasthan,” he stated.

The spokesperson added that the Police Department’s zero-tolerance policy towards illegal mining is encouraging the public to report such activities to the nearest police station or through helpline numbers.

This crackdown is part of the state’s efforts to prevent the illegal export of minerals and protect the environment, he added.