Himachal Minister Vikramaditya retracts remark on display of eatery owners’ names

Retracting his statement on display of names of eatery owners in the state, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said that he did not say that the order was in line with Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, who is the Urban Development Minister in the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government, also said that Himachal Pradesh has its own uniqueness and will address issues solely concerning the state.

His remarks come amid reports claiming that he has been summoned by the Congress high command regarding his comments.

Talking to reporters here, the Minister said, “I did not say that it is in line with UP. Whatever Himachal Pradesh does, it will do on its own.”

“We respect every state. Himachal Pradesh has its own uniqueness. Action will be taken only on our own issues,” he said.

Anyone from any corner of the country can come to Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Notably, Singh, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, said that this move was aimed at ensuring food safety to provide people with access to clean and hygienic food. He said that a collective decision, similar to that of Uttar Pradesh, was taken in a meeting of the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation held on Tuesday and that orders have been issued to that effect.

The move replicates the directions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which underscores the need for enhancing public safety and enforcing stringent action against incidents of food adulteration. It also underlines the need for stricter inspections and amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Meanwhile, Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla backed Singh, stating that linking this initiative to Uttar Pradesh was inappropriate.

He said that the Himachal Pradesh Minister clarified that this move aims to ensure that only authorised persons can set up shops.

Shukla also informed that the state Assembly Speaker has constituted an all-party committee to regulate hawkers and issue licences to them.