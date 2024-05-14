Himachal LS polls: 12th pass Kangana Ranaut has assets worth Rs 91.66 cr

Film actress Kangana Ranaut filed her nomination papers as the BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency on Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh.

She was accompanied by her mother Asha Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel. Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP State President Rajeev Bindal also were present.

Consequent to submitting her nominations, talking to media she said, “Today I have filed my nominations from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Everyone in Mandi is filled with enthusiasm and the atmosphere is akin to a festivity. It is a matter of pride that a daughter of Mandi has got an opportunity to contest from Mandi as a BJP candidate. I have achieved success in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well. It will be a historic win.”

Before filing her nominations, she participated in a road show along with her supporters.

Ranaut, who studied up to Class 12th, has moveable assets of Rs 28.73 crore and immovable assets of Rs 62.93 crore. Her total assets are worth Rs 91.66 crore.

Among movable assets, she has 6.70 kg gold worth Rs 5 crore, 60 kg silver worth Rs 50 lakh, and 14-carat diamond worth Rs 3 crore.

Among cars, the 37-year-old actress has a BMW, Mercedes Benz, Mercedes-Maybach and Vespa scooter. She has 50 LIC policies.

She owns four commercial units in Zirakpur, Mumbai, and Manali, among immovable properties. The Mumbai commercial property is worth Rs 23.99 crore and that at Manali is worth Rs 4.98 crore.

Ranaut also owns three flats in Mumbai worth Rs 16.09 crore. Her Manali residential property is worth Rs 15.42 crore.

She has reported liabilities of Rs 17.39 crore including loans.

Ranaut has reflected professional, business, rental, and interest incomes as her sources of income.

In the 2022-2023 income tax return, she had reflected her income at Rs 4.13 crore.

She has eight legal cases pending against her in different courts. One case involves copyright infringement and cheating and two are related to outraging religious feelings.

Noted film writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, actress Zarina Wahab, and actor Aditya Pancholi have filed defamation cases against her.

One Mahinder Kaur has also filed a defamation case against her at Bathinda district court.

There is one more case against her for promoting enmity between different groups of religions at Tumkur, Karnataka.