Himachal govt’s Revenue Lok Adalats initiative achieves big success

The focused initiative of Himachal Pradesh government to address revenue related grievances of people through the systematic organization of Revenue Lok Adalats is yielding encouraging results.

A total of 3,25,926 pending revenue cases have been successfully disposed of between October, 2023 and March, 2025 in the state, marking a new chapter in responsive governance and citizen-centric services delivery.

A government spokesperson informed here on Sunday that this remarkable achievement includes the resolution of 2,75,004 mutation cases, 16,258 partition cases, 27,404 demarcation cases and 7,260 correction cases.

This initiative represents the first concerted and comprehensive campaign in the history of the state aimed at resolving revenue matters through dedicated Lok Adalats held at the grassroots level.

“Revenue Lok Adalats have significantly eased the burden on the common citizens by eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices for solving the routine matters. This citizen-friendly approach has been instrumental in restoring efficiency in the delivery of revenue services,” he said.

“Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has consistently emphasized the importance of leveraging digital platforms for the delivery of public services,” he added.

In line with this vision, revenue officers have been instructed to increasingly adopt digital tools and workflows to facilitate online access to essential services, aiming to create a governance ecosystem that is transparent, accountable and technologically empowered, he added.

Under the chief minister’s guidance, the first Revenue Lok Adalat was organised in October, 2023, he said, adding that since then, the initiative has been institutionalized as a regular mechanism for resolving pending revenue cases, with a strong emphasis on accessibility and timely justice at the tehsil and sub-tehsil levels.

He said the overwhelming success of the Revenue Lok Adalats reaffirms the government’s resolve to make governance more efficient, participatory and inclusive.