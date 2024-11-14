Himachal govt’s open invitation ‘Come and Install Solar Power Projects’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukh on Thursday said the state government was working on the ‘Come and Install Solar Power Projects’ initiative to promote solar energy projects in the state.

“The objective of this initiative is to encourage the youth and entrepreneurs to set up solar energy projects in the private sector in the state,” said Sukhu, while chairing a meeting with officials from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), Energy and other related departments here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that under the ‘Come and Install Solar Power Projects’ initiative, clear instructions have been given to fast-track the decision and expedite the process regarding paper formalities and other procedures for setting up solar projects.

To facilitate the applicants, all related assistance was being provided to them, said Sukhu, adding that apart from this, the efforts to increase efficiency in the sector have been further enhanced.

The Chief Minister stated that the solar energy projects play a pivotal role in transforming Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state.

“Such projects not only contribute in enhancing the economic growth of the region but also generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth. Apart from this, such projects play an important role in ecological balance and environmental conservation’” he said.

The government has allocated a total of 300 MW of ground-mounted solar power projects to the private sector, with 62 MW already operational, he said.

In the government sector 32 MW of solar power projects have been established and another 15 MW projects were in the pipeline to be made operational soon, he maintained.

He also reviewed various activities of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and directed the authorities to adopt innovative measures to increase the revenue and resources of the board.

Suggestions were invited for the efficient utilization of resources in various projects and to enhance production capacity.

The Chief Minister also sought details on energy procurement and expenditure aspects of different ventures and projects.

He directed the Electricity Board to ensure complete transparency and timeliness in the tender process.

Additionally, he reviewed the technical and commercial losses at divisional and circle levels, providing necessary instructions to the officials.

Sukhu also suggested taking essential steps for revenue mapping to improve management.