Himachal govt urges Rlys to operate Kalka-Shimla Rail Line on green hydrogen

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government has urged the railways to explore the possibility of converting the Kalka-Shimla UNESCO World Heritage train to run on green hydrogen.

In a letter written to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he urged the ministry to consider transforming this historic rail line into a green energy-powered route.

“The state government aims to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026 and has undertaken several initiatives to achieve this goal,” he stated.

Advertisement

He further stated that the state government is working on a six-pronged strategy to transform the state into a certified Green Energy State, contributing significantly to India’s climate commitments and aligning with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

This strategic transition will ensure a fair and just shift towards sustainable energy while also boosting the state’s economy, he added.

The state is on track to replace its current thermal power consumption of 1,500 Million Units (MUs) with renewable sources, including hydro, solar, and wind power, he said, adding that currently, the state consumes 13,500 MUs of power, with a large portion already derived from renewable sources.

Achieving 90 percent renewable energy consumption in the power distribution network will enable Himachal Pradesh to be certified as a fully Green State of the country, maintained Sukhu.

This transition is expected to be completed within a year and will also allow industries in the state to apply for the ‘Eco Mark’, enhancing the value of their products, he added.

He said that the government is also laying a strong focus on solar power generation, with plans to establish a capacity of 2,000 MW over the next four to five years. Solar power generation has doubled in the last two years, reflecting the government’s commitment to this clean energy source, he added.

The Chief Minister said that, in addition, the government has launched the ‘Green Panchayat’ scheme, a decentralized renewable energy initiative in the state. Under this scheme, 500 KW grid-connected ground-mounted solar power plants are being set up at the Panchayat level. Income from the sale of this power will be used to fund eco-friendly and sustainable development projects.

He further said that the State is also making significant progress in the production of ‘Green Hydrogen.’ The first facility, in collaboration with Oil India Limited (OIL), is underway, and discussions with private investors for more such facilities are ongoing.

Sukhu said that as part of the state’s efforts to promote electric vehicles (EVs), 1,500 buses from the State Transport Corporation’s fleet of 3,200 buses will be replaced with electric buses over the next two to three years.

He said that the government is also transitioning its own fleet of diesel and petrol vehicles to electric.

Additionally, six major National Highways have been developed as green corridors for EVs, he said, adding that under the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Yojana, unemployed youth are being provided with a 50 percent grant to purchase EV taxis and buses, ensuring the deployment of environment-friendly vehicles within government services.

He emphasized that the state is committed to promoting only environmentally friendly industries. Stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) are being put in place to carefully evaluate all proposals for new industries or the expansion of existing ones.