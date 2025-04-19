Himachal Govt to urge Centre for commencing Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Shipki-La

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that his government will take up the issue of commencing of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Kinnaur district through Shipki-La with the Union Government.

He said this, while presiding over a meeting with General Officer Commanding in Chief, Central Command, Lucknow, Lt. General Anindya Sengupta here on Saturday.

“Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has religious significance for Hindus, Jain, Buddhists and every year thousands of pilgrims make trips to Kailash, a tradition rooted in centuries of spiritual heritage,” he said, adding that pilgrims can make entry into Tibet through Shipki-La Pass, as it offers viable route for them.

Keeping in view the long pending demand of the people of the border areas, he said that the state government would also urge the Central Government to establish Himachal Scouts Battalion on the analogy of Sikkim, Laddakh and Arunachal Pradesh with a special quota for local persons for the bordering areas of the state.

The Chief Minister also sought cooperation and collaboration with the Indian Army and other para military forces in promoting border tourism upto the LAC. He said that the state government would also urge the Central Government for abolition of inner line check posts of various military and para military forces, that currently pose permit related hurdle for the tourists and stressed to simplify travel and improve visitor experience.

Sukhu also asked the Army to set up an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti valley capable of landing large aircrafts in order to promote tourism in the area.

Urging to conduct survey for constructing heliports in Sangla, Neesang, Thangi, he said that these measures will go a long way in promoting tourism in forward areas and strengthening the economy of the local people.

He said that tourism is the priority sector for the State Government and coordination with the Army is essential to promote this sector in the bordering areas.

Sukhu also asked the Army to explore the possibilities of establishing Military School in the area. He said that State Government would establish milk processing plant in the border area and products would be supplied to the Indian Army.

The Chief Minister said that roads must be maintained by the Ministry of Defence as it is the lifeline of the state.

These include Kiato-Takling La- Nurbo Sumdo, Wangtoo-Kafnu- Mud- Attargoo, Leo-Chango, Giu-Pong, Khanadunti-Nithal Thach, Harsil, Jeori-Wangtoo on right bank to Shipki-La roads.

Expressing strong support, the Indian Army assured cooperation in these initiatives and also evinced keen interest to converge in water supply, power and sports sectors with the state government to provide better facilities for the people residing in border areas.

Lt General Anindya Sengupta said that the Indian Army will construct an all weather Ice Skating Rink and an Indoor Stadium at Kaza. It will also organize eye health check up camp in Kaza including facilities for procedures.