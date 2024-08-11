Himachal govt to set up state-level model drug de-addiction and rehabilitation center

To combat drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh, the state government will establish a state-level model drug de-addiction and rehabilitation center at Kotla Barog, in the Pachhad sub-division of the Sirmour district.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Sunday that the proposed center would assist individuals battling substance addiction and help them to overcome their dependence on drugs and reintegrate into society with self-sufficiency.

“The establishment of this center demonstrates the government’s commitment to tackling the drug abuse crisis and providing crucial support for individuals in need of rehabilitation and reintegration into the society,” said the chief minister.

“The state government has implemented various initiatives to raise awareness about substance abuse among the youth, aiming to prevent them from falling prey to this menace. In today’s context, keeping our youth away from drugs is one of our greatest challenges. However, we must also support those who are already struggling with addiction and are determined to break free. To this end, the state government is establishing the State-Level Model Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Center.”

The facility would be a part of a broader strategy to address the escalating drug abuse crisis in the state, particularly the widespread use of synthetic substances in both rural and urban areas, he added.

The center would tackle the severe health and social issues resulting from this crisis by offering a wide range of services within a single complex.

The proposed center would feature accommodations, including rooms and dormitories, toilets, and dining areas, as well as recreational spaces, a library, a mini gymnasium, and facilities for sports, meditation, and yoga.

“Additionally, it would provide skill development and vocational training, in-house treatment, and essential services such as food, clothing and laundry facilities. This holistic approach is intended to standardize treatment and rehabilitation services while offering crucial support and recovery pathways for those affected by addiction,’ he said.

With a 100-bed capacity, evenly split between male and female patients, the center aims to guide the state’s youth away from drugs and towards positive contributions to society. The selected site for the facility spans 157 bighas and seven biswas, offering ample space for development. Existing buildings on the site can be repurposed with minor repairs, and additional infrastructure is planned. The Public Works Department has been tasked with preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to advance the project.

“Once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is finalized, the state government will allocate sufficient funds for the construction of the Model Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Center. Additionally, adequate staffing will be ensured for proper care center’s residents,” said the chief minister.