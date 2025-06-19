Himachal govt to set up six new milk plants in the state: CM

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a high-level meeting of Animal Husbandry department here on Thursday, directed establishment of the dairy cooperative societies across the state on mission mode.

He said to boost the dairy production these societies could play a crucial role in providing employment and self employment opportunities to the youth in the dairy sector.

“Currently in 910 panchayats, dairy cooperative societies are functional and the department should work hard to increase the number of functional societies,” he said.

Reviewing the work progress of Dagwar Milk processing plant in Kangra district, he directed to constitute a committee to monitor the same and get it expedited, he said.

“The state government is setting up this milk processing plant with the capacity of 1.50 lakh litre per day with a total cost of Rs. 225 crore,” he said, adding that this plant was expected to be completed by June, 2026 benefitting the farmers of Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and Chamba districts.

Sukhu said, “The present state government was making earnest efforts to strengthen the rural economy. We want to enhance the income of the farmers associated with the dairy sector. Therefore, the state government has raised the MSP to Rs. 51 per litre for cow milk and Rs. 61 per litre for buffalo milk.” He said that due to the efforts of the Government the milk procurement of MILKFED has increased by 17 percent in last three years.

The state government was contemplating to establish six new milk processing plants and milk chilling plants in Jhalera in the Una district, Jhaladi in the Hamirpur district, Nahan in the Sirmaur district, Mohal in the Kullu district, Nalagarh in the Solan district and Rohru in the Shimla district with an outlay of Rs. 120 crore, he said.

This would also go a long way in collecting the milk from the farmers thereby strengthening their economy, he added.

Sukhu directed the MILKFED to promote the brand ‘Him-Ghee’ of ‘Pahari Cow Milk’ so as to provide remunerative prices to the farmers.

He also reviewed the ongoing works of establishing ‘Gau Sadans’ in the State and instructed to expedite these projects.