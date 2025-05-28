Himachal Govt to release Kishau waters only after receiving pending arrears of BBMB from neighbouring states: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that Himachal government will release Kishau waters only after receiving pending arrears of Bhakta Beas Management Board (BBMB) from neighbouring state’s.

“I went to Delhi with the demands of the people of Himachal Pradesh. We will give water to Delhi and Haryana, but first they should give the BBMB arrears pending for 14 years to Himachal Pradesh. I have clearly said that first the neighbouring states should file an affidavit in the Supreme Court to pay this arrear, then we will move forward on the Kishau dam. I consider the state as my family, so I will not compromise with the interests of Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

He said this while addressing a huge public gathering at Dehuri in Banjar development block of Kullu district during his two-day visit on Wednesday. He announced to open Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School based on CBSE and a milk processing unit with capacity of 10,000 liters in Banjar.

He said that the state government was bringing about extensive reforms in the field of education and these efforts would continue in future as well.

Sukhu said that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur looted the wealth of the people of the state and distributed electoral freebies worth Rs. 5000 crores to win the assembly elections.

He opened new institutions but cheated the people of the state by not providing staff and proper facilities. He is responsible for the decline in the level of education, he added.

He said, “We are not opening new educational institutions, but appointing teachers in schools and providing facilities so that children in rural areas can get better education environment. As a measure of bringing reforms, we created Directorate of School Education from class 1 to 12, started English medium classes for and will make extensive reforms in the field of education in the coming time.”

The Chief Minister said that those who have been accused of corruption were making false allegations against the present state government to mislead the people of the state.

Slamming BJP, he said that it was divided into five factions.

“During the natural disaster in the ¹year 2023, the BJP leaders did not go to the Central Government even once to plead for the rights of the affected families, while the Congress government stood with the people. We changed the rules to rehabilitate the affected families and gave a special relief package and increased the compensation for the house being completely damaged from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, while the compensation for partially damaged house was increased to one lakh,” he said.

“I myself came to Kullu district during the disaster and the state government provided financial assistance for the rehabilitation of 223 completely damaged and 853 partially damaged houses,” he said, adding that today he had come to Banjar Assembly constituency under the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme and his Cabinet colleagues were also going to the rural areas and trying to solve the problems of the people.

The state government’s focus was on the development of rural areas, he said, adding that the state government increased the support price of cow milk from Rs 32 to Rs 51 and buffalo milk from Rs 47 per liter to Rs 61.

Apart from this, a minimum support price of Rs 40 per kg had been given to maize grown through natural farming and Rs 60 per kg to wheat. Apart from this, a transport subsidy of two rupees per litre was also being given to the farmers.

The Chief Minister said that under the Rajiv Gandhi Forest Conservation Scheme, participation of Mahila Mandals and Yuvak Mandals was being ensured for planting and conserving forests, for which a budget of Rs 100 crore had been sanctioned.

The previous government left a debt of Rs 75 thousand crore on the state, because it kept working for political gains, he added.

MLA Sunder Singh Thakur said that today the Chief Minister had given a big gift to Banjar region, which was a matter of good fortune for Seraj Valley, Tirthan Valley and Banjar. The Chief Minister was always concerned about the development of Kullu district. During the disaster, he understood the pain of the people here and provided them relief. He said that the state government was promoting e-vehicles to protect the environment of the state.