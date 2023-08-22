Himachal: Govt to rationalize water cess to be charged from hydel projects

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to rationalize the tariff of water cess to be charged from the hydel power projects.

The water cess was introduced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led government earlier this year after The Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Bill was passed in the Assembly in March.

It was also decided during the cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister here on Tuesday, to amend Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, wherein the MoU will be for a period of 40 years.

Advertisement

The royalty will be 15 per cent for the first 12 years, 20 for the next 18 years and 30 per cent for the remaining 10 year period.

Thereafter, the project shall revert back to the state government free of cost and free from all encumbrances and liabilities, the Cabinet decided.

However, the royalty payable to the state for an extended period will not be less than 50 percent.

The Cabinet expressed grief and paid tribute to the people who lost their lives due to massive devastation caused by heavy monsoon rains, resulting in heavy loss.

The Revenue Department gave a detailed presentation on disaster management and huge losses incurred to public and private properties.

It also decided during the cabinet to withdraw the relaxation given for staggered free power royalty in favour of SJVNL and NHPC for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, 66 MW Dhaulasidh, 382 MW Sunni Dam and 500 MW Dugar Hydro Electric Projects with immediate effect.

It gave its approval to enhance the financial assistance from Rs 65 thousand to Rs 2 lakh under Himachal Pradesh Widow Remarriage Scheme.

The Cabinet gave its approval to enhance the support price of apple, mango and citrus fruits being procured under the Market Intervention Scheme for the year 2023-24 in the state. Henceforth, the support price of apple and mango will be Rs 12 per kg instead of Rs. 10.50.

Additionally, the support price of Kinnow, Malta and orange has been increased to Rs 12 per kg from Rs 9.50, whereas the support price of galgal and lemon has been enhanced to Rs10 from Rs 8 per kg.

Nod was given to create and fill up 48 posts of different categories for newly set-up three Traffic cum Tourist Police Stations in Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu districts in order to manage and control traffic and ensure road safety norms on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane.

The Cabinet gave its nod to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for enumeration, marking, extraction and disposal of salvage trees from the forest land.

This will ensure the availability of timber at the local level, reduction in transportation costs, boost in revenue, better and enhanced efficiency of field staff and conversion in raw forms.

It gave its approval for Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for hiring of e-taxi under Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Yojna-2023 by any government department/Local Authorities/Autonomous Body/Board/Corporation/ Government Undertaking or any other establishment.

This scheme will open employment avenues to the youth of the State and the State Government would provide a 50 percent subsidy to purchase e-taxi which will go a long way in reducing pollution and a step forward towards becoming a ‘Green State’. It will be implemented from 2 October, 2023.