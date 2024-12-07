Himachal govt to include health education in the school curriculum: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government is ontemplating to include health education in the school curriculum to create awareness from an early age.

He said this here on Saturday during a function organized as a part of ‘Ni-Kshay Abhiyan’ in which he was also Chief Guest.

The Chief Minister said that the 100-day ‘Ni-Kshay Abhiyan’ is a significant step towards making Himachal Pradesh TB-free.

The campaign aims to ensure timely identification of TB cases, effective treatment and increased awareness within communities, he added.

He underwent tuberculosis (TB) screening using a portable X-ray machine and also flagged off a mobile van dedicated to the initiative.

The Chief Minister said that the campaign will be conducted in all districts of the State, with a special focus on vulnerable and marginalized groups.

He appealed to everyone to actively participate in the Ni-Kshay camps campaign in their areas and encourage people to recognize TB symptoms and seek timely testing.

He expressed confidence that Himachal Pradesh is on the path to becoming TB-free in the near future.

Sukhu said that the state government has allocated an additional Rs. 2 crore for the Chief Minister’s TB Eradication Scheme, supplementing the central government’s budget.

He also said that 13 percent of the state’s population is above 60 years, making early diagnosis and prevention crucial for older adults.

He stressed the importance of awareness of and healthy lifestyles for younger generations to prevent diseases.

“The health sector remains a top priority for the state government and several reforms are being implemented to improve the system. Emergency departments in hospitals are being upgraded, and tenders for modern medical equipment for medical colleges have already been issued,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured that within a year, people in the state would have access to advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities.

He also stated that the referral system in government health institutions is being replaced with a robust system of care.

To attract and retain specialists, the government is considering increasing monthly allowances for super-specialist doctors from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1.75 lakh and for specialist doctors to Rs. 1 lakh, he added.

The Chief Minister also referred to the state’s forests as the lungs of North India. He appealed to the Union government to provide “Green Bonus” in recognition of the state’s efforts to conserve its forests.

Additionally, the state is revising its industrial policy to promote green industries for a sustainable future, he said.

During the event, the Chief Minister administered a pledge for a TB-free India and distributed Ni-Kshay nutrition kits to TB patients. He also honoured institutions and organizations contributing to the campaign.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Col. (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil urged everyone to remain vigilant about TB and get timely check-ups for early treatment.

He said that Himachal Pradesh has one of the highest TB screening rates in the country.

The state government was also providing monthly financial assistance to ensure that nutritional needs of TB patients are met, he said, emphasizing that public cooperation is vital for eliminating TB.