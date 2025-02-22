Himachal govt to ensure no caste based discrimination in prisons

Taking one more step forward to Vyavastha Parivartan, the state government is taking effective steps to ensure there is no caste based discrimination in the prisons of Himachal Pradesh.

Stating this here on Saturday, a government spokesperson said that on the directive of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state government has amended all the caste based provisions in the Himachal Pradesh Prison Manual 2021 to ensure equality and elimination of caste based work allocation among prisoners.

He said that the state government has inserted a para in the Manual prohibiting caste based discrimination in prisons and correctional institutions.

“Under the newly added provision, para 5.66 ensures that no discrimination, classification or segregation of prisoners will occur on the basis of caste. Whereas, para 5.67 further mandates that there will be no discrimination of prisoners in allotment of any duty or work in prisons on the basis of their caste.

“Para 5.68 invokes the provision that prisoners will not be engaged in manual scavenging, sewer system maintenance and septic tank cleaning,” he said.

Earlier, there was a provision in the Jail Manual allowing the employment of paid sweepers in the absence of female prisoners for cleaning tasks, he said, adding that this clause, previously under paragraph 214, has now been completely deleted.

The spokesperson said that now the Jail records will no longer mention the caste, community or religious affiliations of inmates of prisons.

“These provisions of entering caste, sect and denomination in the clause number 5 of register number one, register of un-convicted prisoners and the point number two of the register number two, register of convicts mentioned in para number 33/06 have been deleted.

“Previously the Prison Manual included provisions for such classifications. The state government has introduced these reforms through the Himachal Pradesh Prison Manual Second Amendment, 2025.

Furthermore, the amended Jail Manual also provides a clear definition of habitual offenders,” he informed.

A person will be classified as habitual offenders if the person has been convicted or sentenced to imprisonment on more than two occasions on account of any one or more of the offences committed on different occasions and not constituting parts of same transaction within a continuous period of five years, provided the convictions have not been overturned on appeal or review, he stated.

The spokesperson said that the state government remains committed to upholding dignity, equality and justice, ensuring fair and non-discriminatory prison operations in the state.

