Himachal govt to develop website and mobile app to support youth seeking overseas employment

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Labour and Employment Department to develop a dedicated website and mobile application aimed at empowering youth seeking employment opportunities abroad.

The digital platform will compile comprehensive data of job aspirants, ensuring transparency, accessibility, and enhanced protection while facilitating overseas placements. “The youth of Himachal Pradesh are hardworking, honest, and capable. The state government is committed to helping them secure well-paying jobs abroad and protecting them from potential exploitation,” said the Chief Minister.

He further informed that the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) has been granted a license to operate as a registered recruitment agency.

He instructed HPSEDC to collaborate with certified training agencies to enhance the skill development of the state’s youth in line with global employment standards.

Each year, around 10,000 youth from Himachal Pradesh travel abroad in search of employment, while another 5,000 pursue higher education overseas, he stated, adding that these figures fall short of their potential due to limited access to accurate information and guidance. He revealed that Himachalis working abroad sent home remittances worth Rs 2,030 crore in 2023–24, contributing nearly 0.2 percent to India’s total remittances—an impressive figure given the state’s small population.

Emphasizing the demand in international job markets, the Chief Minister said there are ample opportunities for professionals such as nurses, waiters, healthcare workers, clerks, drivers (light and heavy vehicles), machine operators, security guards, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, masons, welders, and mechanics.

He emphasized that Himachali youth, skilled in these trades, can benefit significantly if proper placement systems are in place.

HPSEDC, he said, will play a proactive role in facilitating their placement in foreign countries.

Sukhu also directed the Labour and Employment Department to launch awareness campaigns to educate youth about safe and legal pathways to overseas employment, urging them to approach only registered recruitment agencies.

To strengthen its overseas employment strategy, the Chief Minister has asked the department to study the successful models of Kerala and Telangana.

“Kerala has the highest rate of overseas employment in India, with 57.94 individuals per 1,000 working abroad, compared to just 5.36 per 1,000 in Himachal Pradesh,” he stated.

He also instructed the department to develop a comprehensive database of Non-Resident Himachalis (NRHs) to help track and connect with the Himachali diaspora.

This initiative is part of the state government’s broader vision to boost employment prospects, enhance skill development, and ensure the well-being and safety of youth exploring opportunities abroad.