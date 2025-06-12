Himachal govt to declare support price for potato: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the state government is continuously working to strengthen the rural economy, announcing the establishment of a potato processing plant in Una district at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

He also stated that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for potatoes would be declared soon, aiming to enhance farmer incomes and boost the agrarian economy.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the State-level Multi-Stakeholder Consultative Conference organised by the Himachal Pradesh Revitalising Rainfed Agriculture Network in Shimla.

He emphasised that the government is committed to promoting green energy and natural farming, noting that MSPs have already been fixed for natural farming crops and would be increased further to support farmers practising sustainable agriculture.

Highlighting the importance of natural and climate-resilient farming, Sukhu stated that several new schemes would be introduced in the coming year to give a further push to the rural economy.

He noted that 80 percent of the state’s population is dependent on agriculture, which remains the backbone of Himachal Pradesh’s economy, contributing around 14 percent to the state’s GDP.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the rising cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh, which have seen the highest spike in the country after the North-Eastern states.

He mentioned that ongoing research is trying to identify the root causes, suggesting that changing food habits might be a contributing factor. He added that promoting chemical-free, traditional farming methods could be key to improving both health and environmental outcomes.

Addressing the challenges posed by climate change and erratic weather patterns, the Chief Minister advocated for climate-resilient agriculture, the promotion of pulse crops, extensive animal husbandry, increased use of traditional seeds, and a strong focus on water security and soil conservation. These steps, he said, are essential to safeguard farming livelihoods and ensure sustainable development in the face of environmental disruptions.

Sukhu stressed the need to revive traditional crops and seeds, especially those used in natural farming, noting that such varieties are nutrient-rich and require less water.

He said research and innovation are needed to improve these traditional crops to ensure nutritious food and a clean environment for future generations.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also released a book documenting the experiences and learnings from natural farming practices in the state. He praised the efforts of farmers engaged in natural farming and outlined the state government’s initiatives to promote this sustainable agricultural model.

Padma Shri Nek Ram Sharma briefed the Chief Minister on the conference’s objectives and discussions. He also highlighted the importance of millets and the conservation of water, forests, and land.