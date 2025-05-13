Himachal Govt to consider hike in wool MSP: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government was contemplating to enhance the minimum support price (MSP) for wool and a decision would be taken after consulting all the stakeholders.

He said that the government would ensure that sheep and goat rearers receive remunerative prices for their hard work thereby strengthening the rural economy.

Sukhu stated this when a delegation of Gaddi community led by newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Wool Federation Chairman Manoj Kumar on called him here on Tuesday and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for appointing a representative from the Gaddi community to this important post.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was aware of the hardships being faced by the Gaddi community and was committed to resolve their issues.

Sukhu said that adopting sympathetic approach, the state government has enhanced the compensation manifold for the affected families during the Monsoon disaster 2023 by offering special relief package.

Under this initiative, the state government enhanced the financial assistance from Rs 4000 to Rs 6000 for the death of sheep, goats and pigs, he added. He said that the coming times this financial assistance would be further enhanced to support the livestock rearing community.

Earlier, Chairman, HP Wool Federation, Manoj Kumar expressed gratitude for the appointment and assured that he would work with dedication to meet the expectations of the Chief Minister. He said that his appointment was a matter of pride for the entire Gaddi community residing in Chamba and Kangra district.

