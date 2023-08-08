Himachal govt releases Rs 110 crore to restore link roads in apple belts

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said his government was consistently working on restoration of the road connectivity in the apple belts and has released Rs. 110 crore to restore the link roads in the apple growing regions of the state.

Stating that the restoration work for the link roads washed out at many places due to heavy rains and flash floods would take a significant time, he urged people to cooperate with the administration in this hour of need.

He made an appeal to the people to join hands with the government in constructing temporary roads to facilitate vehicles ferrying the apple produce for which the state government will suitably compensate them.

The chief minister is on a two-day visit of the Shimla district for an on the spot assessment of losses caused by torrential rains. He visited the Chopal assembly constituency on Tuesday.

He assured all possible assistance from the government to the affected families.

The chief minister directed the district administration and local officers to provide immediate assistance to the families affected and told the Public Works Department to immediately float short-term tenders for the restoration of roads so that the farmers do not have to face any hindrance while transporting their produce to the markets.

He said an increase in the rate of scald apples is under consideration to further benefit the apple growers.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Rs 70 crore would be spent on strengthening of Chhaila-Yashwant Nagar Road which is a lifeline for the people of the area and an alternative route towards Solan and Chandigarh.

He asked the officers at Chopal to expedite the repair and restoration of roads and directed them to provide compensation of rupees one lakh each to the affected families immediately.

He further directed to release Rs 2 crore for restoring road connectivity for Chopal Division and Rs 50 lakh for the Sainj Sub Division of Theog, while Rs 1.50 crore has been allocated already.

He directed shifting of the Kudi village in Chopal Assembly segment and identification of a suitable land for its rehabilitation, which has been sinking due to heavy rains the area witnessed recently.

The state government will also provide financial assistance to rebuild their houses, he maintained.