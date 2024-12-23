Himachal Govt recruits 2061 Van Mitras to check illegal felling of forest trees

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sing Sukhu said here on Monday that the process for the recruitment of 2061 Van Mitras has been completed on the merit basis.

He said that with the appointments of these Van Mitras the functioning of the department would be streamlined while helping to curb illicit felling of trees in forest areas.

While reviewing the schemes of Forest Department, the Chief Minister said that the state government is strengthening the forest department to ensure better functioning.

“The vacant posts in the department are being filled up which will go a long way in protecting forest wealth,” he said, adding that the recruitment process of 200 Assistant Forest Guards is also in pipeline.

He also congratulated the Forest Department for their efforts in enhancing the forest cover in the state.

Sukhu said that during 2023 the forest area in the State has expanded around 55 square kilometers as compared to 2021.

Hevsaid that the state government is also making earnest efforts to protect the forest from the forest fires.

He said that during last two years 18000 people from the local community were registered in the rapid fire fighting force thereby bringing the total strength to 68000.

A total of 1496 fire watchers were also engaged during the forest fire sensitive months in the state which has yielded positive results, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was also promoting ecotourism activities as a means of generating employment and self employment opportunities to the local people.

He directed the officers of the forest department to identify new ecotourism sites to attract tourists in the wilderness of the stunning landscapes of the state.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the FCA clearances received during the last two years of the present state Government and emphasized on the continued efforts in this regard.

Sukhu also asked the officers to expedite plantation of barren hills and rope in local Mahila Mandals and Yuvak Mandals in the plantation and preservation of the saplings.

He directed to ensure plantation of 60 per cent fruit bearing and medicinal plants in the forest areas.