Himachal govt promoting adventure tourism in a big way: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Sukhu said that the state government was actively promoting adventure sports and making every possible effort in this direction.

He said, “The government has instructed to identify routes in various locations across the state for developing cycling tracks, and some of them will also be constructed in Shimla.”

Advertisement

Suku stated this on the occasion of the flagging-off of the 12th edition of MTB Himalaya cycle race organized by Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASPTA) in collaboration with Himachal Tourism, Heatrex Tyres, Cycling Association of HP (CAHP) from the Ridge, here on Friday.

Advertisement

The cycle race will pass through Prologue-Heritage Ride (Ridge-IIAS-Ridge), Kufri-Chail (XCM) Shimla-Summerhill-Potters hill (XCO) in Shimla and culminate on 18 May, 2025.

Over 100 riders from across the country including national champions and worldwide elite cyclists are participating in this event.

The chief minister said such events go a long way in showcasing the rich tradition, heritage and culture of Himachal Pradesh to the world.

He said cycling has a lot of significance in today’s world as it promotes good health, better greener environment, a non-motorized non-polluting means of transport and a great recreation adventure fitness and sporting activity.

He further stated that an ice-skating rink is being constructed in Shimla at a cost of Rs. 37 crore, which will further boost tourism activities. Additionally, the circular road in Shimla is being widened to help address the problem of traffic congestion in the city.

The chief minister further said that the state government has set a target to make Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by 31March, 2026. “In the coming years, Himachal Pradesh will become a pioneering state in green hydrogen production in the country,” he added.

A one-megawatt capacity green hydrogen plant is being set up in Nalagarh in Solan district in collaboration with Oil India Limited,” he said.

He said the state is continuously working towards harnessing green energy and within the next year, only green energy will be utilized across Himachal Pradesh.

A mesmerizing cycle show was also demonstrated by world champion Lakshay Jangid and the Army Band also gave a performance on the occasion.

Earlier, Chairman, Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association Mohit Sood welcomed the chief minister and thanked him for sparing his valuable time to inaugurate the event.