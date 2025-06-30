Himachal Govt plans to raise wool MSP in upcoming Budget: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government is considering an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wool in the upcoming Budget, aiming to ensure a dignified livelihood for wool producers.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the welfare of the Gaddi community, the Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a gathering during his visit to Dharamshala in Kangra district on Monday.

Advertisement

Sukhu further stated that a proposal to increase compensation for the loss of goats and sheep is under active consideration. Efforts are being made to amend the relief manual to maximize the compensation in the near future.

Advertisement

He also directed the Forest Department not to interfere with the community’s customary ‘Land Grazing Rights’ over traditional pastures.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Wool Federation, Manoj Kumar, honoured the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for the government’s proactive approach in addressing the long-standing issues of the Gaddi community. He thanked the Chief Minister for prioritizing the resolution of their concerns.