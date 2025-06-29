Himachal govt makes modernization of healthcare key priority

Recognizing that the true measure of societal progress lies in the strength of its education and health systems, the Himachal Pradesh government has made modernization of healthcare a key priority.

“In just two and a half years, the government has launched a series of transformative initiatives aimed at delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare to every corner of the state — from urban centers to the most remote villages,” said a government spokesperson here on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh now provides doorstep healthcare services through 2,926 government health institutions, including six medical colleges, three zonal hospitals, nine regional hospitals, 92 civil hospitals, 107 community health centers (CHCs), 585 primary health centers (PHCs), and 2,116 sub-health centers, he informed.

In a targeted approach to capacity building, numerous hospitals across the state have been upgraded, he said, adding that the Civil Hospital in Kaza (Lahaul-Spiti) was expanded from 20 to 50 beds, while facilities in Sujanpur (Hamirpur), Sunni (Shimla), and Haroli (Una) increased from 50 to 100 beds. ESIC Hospital in Gagret (Una) has now been designated a Civil Hospital.

“The state has also added new medical infrastructure, such as block medical offices in Baddi (Solan), Jai Singhpur and Dehra (Kangra), and new PHCs and sub-health centers in Sirmaur and Solan districts. Between January 2023 and December 2024, the Health Department provided services to over 3.27 crore OPD patients and 37.5 lakh IPD patients — a testament to the expanding reach and capacity of the system,” he said.

To ensure equitable access to diagnostics and specialist care, the government is establishing one model health institution in each of the 68 Assembly constituencies, with two in Lahaul-Spiti, totaling 69, he said, adding that these facilities will offer 134 diagnostic tests and be staffed by six specialists, including experts in medicine, surgery, gynaecology, pediatrics, anesthesiology, and radiology. Infrastructure upgrades include installation of ultrasound, digital X-ray, and in selected phases, MRI and CT scan machines.

He further said that recruitment efforts have intensified, with 185 Medical Officers, 130 Staff Nurses, and personnel across other critical roles appointed.

An additional 491 posts have been created to support expanding services, he added.

“The 2025–26 budget earmarks Rs 1,730 crore for procuring modern medical equipment, with dialysis services to be available in all 69 model institutions and blood storage units planned in 11,” said the spokesperson.

Advanced diagnostic tools such as MRI machines and PET scans are being added at leading hospitals including Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla and AIIMS Chamiyana.

A new initiative, the Mukhyamantri Vridhjan Dekhbhal Yojana, will ensure home-based care for citizens aged 70 and above, he said.

These sustained efforts have positioned Himachal Pradesh on the path to becoming a model of healthcare excellence and a future hub for health tourism in India, he added.