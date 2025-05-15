Himachal govt launches special drive to register farmers for naturally-grown crops

The Himachal Pradesh government has launched a special drive to register farmers for naturally-grown crops.

A government spokesperson said here on Thursday, “A month-long special drive to register the farmers keen to sell their naturally grown crops has commenced today. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed the Agriculture department to conduct registration in each assembly constituency on a mission mode to ensure maximum participation.”

He further said that this campaign will conclude on June 15 and following the campaign the budgetary provision will be made by the state government.

He said that camps would be organized by the Agriculture department to facilitate the interested farmers and register them under the scheme.

The department has instructed the block level officers to assist the farmers and address their queries related to the campaign, he added.

He said that the Chief Minister has undertaken an initiative to offer a minimum support price for the naturally grown wheat, maize, raw turmeric and barley.

The state government has increased the MSP for naturally grown wheat from Rs. 40 to Rs. 60 per kilogram and for maize from Rs. 30 to Rs. 40 per kilogram. Additionally, MSP for naturally grown raw turmeric has been fixed at Rs. 90 per kilogram and for barley from the Pangi block of Chamba district is Rs. 60 per kilogram.

The spokesperson further said that the Chief Minister has laid a special focus to bolster the rural economy by offering MSP to the naturally grown farm produce.

“The MSP offered is the highest in the country,” he claimed.

Additionally, to benefit the thousands of cattle rearers, the state government is also procuring cow milk at Rs. 51 per litre while MSP for buffalo milk is Rs. 61 per litre,he added.

He said that these progressive measures aimed at encouraging natural farming and supporting livestock farmers are expected to play a crucial role in boosting the rural economy and ensuring suitable livelihoods.