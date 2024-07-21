Himachal govt expands ‘Green Belt Areas’ in Shimla to boost environmental conservation

To augment greenery and promote environmental conservation, the Himachal Pradesh government has amended the Shimla Development Plan to expand the Green Belt Area within the Shimla Planning Area, encompassing both the town and its suburbs.

An official spokesperson said here on Sunday that Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emphasised the government’s commitment to the planned and systematic development of Shimla, focusing on restoring its historical charm and ecological balance.

The increased forest cover is expected to mitigate soil erosion and bolster the state’s environmental resilience, he said.

“According to the Shimla Development Plan 2041, residential construction within the Green Belt Area will be strictly regulated. Construction will only be permitted on plots devoid of trees. Any plot containing trees, whether green or dry, will be designated as a green plot, prohibiting any construction activities,” the spokesperson said.

The areas currently designated as Green Belts include forests bordered by the bye-pass and cart road, Nabha forest, Phagli and Lalpani forests, Bemloe forest, Himland forest, Khalini, and Chhota Shimla forest areas, among others detailed in the plan, he added.

Additionally, the government has decided to include new areas under the Green Belt designation, he said, adding that these areas are Retreat, Mashobra Band, Tukda Andri, Shiv Mandir Andri, Tal and Giri, DPF Khalini, BCS Mist Chamber, and Parimahal.

The Chief Minister said, “This initiative aims to preserve Shimla’s natural heritage, ensuring a greener and healthier future for upcoming generations. We must maintain a balance between environmental conservation and development. One of the key goals is to curb haphazard construction in Shimla to preserve its aesthetic appeal, thereby making it an attractive destination for tourists.”

Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasised the crucial role of green areas in Shimla, referring to them as the city’s lungs.

These green spaces are essential for maintaining environmental balance by absorbing carbon dioxide, releasing oxygen, controlling temperature, and mitigating the urban heat island effect, he said.

Additionally, they contribute to enhancing the city’s aesthetic appeal, providing places for recreation and relaxation for residents and tourists alike, he said, adding that this, in turn, improves mental health and well-being. Moreover, green areas play a significant role in preventing soil erosion and landslides.

Overall, the initiative aims to protect and enhance Shimla’s natural environment, ensuring sustainable development while preserving its charm and appeal as a favored destination for visitors, he said.