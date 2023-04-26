Himachal govt committed to welfare of farmers: Minister

Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi said that the state government was committed to the welfare of orchardists and farmers for which various steps are being taken in the state.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting of HP SHIVA project and Mehak Yojana here on Wednesday,

He said various activities are being conducted under HP SHIVA project. In the first phase of the project, about 65 lakh high quality plants of various fruit are proposed to be planted in an area of 4000 hectares.

However, 2000 hectare area will be covered in the second phase and total 15000 orchardist families will be benefitted under the project in the state, he added.

Negi directed to identify suitable land for the plant nurseries, he added.

Apart from this, he also gave directions to promote small processing units in public and private sector.

He said that more than 1000 farmers from different districts have been trained under the Mehak Yojana. He directed to submit the action plan of the scheme within 15 days for effective implementation of the scheme.

MLA Shahpur, Kewal Singh Pathania requested the Horticulture Minister to send a team of experts to promote horticulture diversity in Dharkandi area of Kangra so that cultivation of fruits and aromatic plants can be promoted.