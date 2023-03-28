Himachal government to probe Adani group’s CA store

Himachal Pradesh government will probe alleged irregularities in setting up of a CA store in the apple belt by the Adani Group in violation of the APMC Act.

This was stated by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday while replying to a question asked by MLA (Theog) Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

He informed the House that Adani group got Rs 15.98 crore subsidy from the National Horticulture Board under NABARD funds to set up three CA stores between 2008 and 2011. However, no MoU has been signed to establish them.

The three CA stores have been set up in Rivali, tehsil Kumarsain, Sainj tehsil Theog and Mehdali tehsil Rohru in Simla district,” he disclosed.

Earlier, Kuldeep Singh Rathore had raised a supplementary question stating that CA stores were set up in Adani Group in Apple Belt without signing a MoU.

He sought to know that if the MOU does not exist why the state government could not sign a fresh MOU with the Adani group to stop the manipulation of apple market.

Charging Adani group of manipulating apple prices, he said that as the apple season commences, the Adani Group announces its apple rates in the middle of the season, which leads to abrupt fall in the prices of apples due to which the apple growers are forced to suffer huge losses.

“The Adani group in 2006 had opened the first CA store in Bithal district Shimla, claiming to save the apple growers from exploitation by the commission agents and the middlemen, however now the same Adani group is allegedly exploiting the apple growers,” he charged.

Speaking on the same issue MLA (Shimla), Harish Janartha said that the procurement rates of apples should be fixed after consultation with the growers and there should be some means to fix the rates.