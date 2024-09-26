Himachal government assess display of name plates for street vendors and proposals for Street Vendor’s Policy

Amid controversy over display of name plates for street vendors, Himachal Pradesh government has decided to deliberate on suggestions and thoroughly assess proposal for Street Vendor’s Policy.

A state government spokesperson said here on Thursday that numerous suggestions have been received from different sections of society regarding the street vendor’s policy. “So far, the government has not taken any decision to mandatorily display nameplates or other identification by the vendors on their stalls,” he said,

adding that the government was committed to address the concerns of street vendors of the state and would consider all suggestions carefully before taking any decision.

The spokesperson further said that a committee, consisting of both Congress and BJP MLAs, has already been constituted to address the matter.

The committee will be chaired by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and includes Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and MLAs Anil Sharma, Satpal Satti, Randhir Sharma and Harish Janartha. It would review suggestions of various stakeholders, before submitting its recommendations to the state government.

He said that only after its detailed recommendations are submitted, the Cabinet would carefully evaluate them before taking any final decisions on the matter.