Himachal farmers demand MIS for apple, lemon, mango

Farmers’ forum in Himachal Pradesh has demanded a Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for apple, lemon species, mango, and other crops for the year 2023 and start purchasing by opening collection centers in all areas of the state.

Sanyukt Kisan Manch Himachal Pradesh, convener Harish Chauhan and co-convenor Sanjay Chauhan, putting forward the demand on Wednesday, said, “Apple season has already started but the government has not even announced MIS whereas in the past, the government used to open collection centers in various areas and start procurement from 15 July.”

Under this scheme, the price of apples is to be fixed at Rs 80 per kg for A-grade, Rs 60 per kg for B-grade and Rs 30 per kg for C grade apples, they demanded.

The farmers’ forum also demanded from the Central government that the work being done to end the MIS should be immediately reconsidered and a provision of the appropriate amount should be made in the budget.

“The Central government had made a provision of Rs 1500 crore in the budget- 2022-23, which has been reduced to only Rs 1 lakh in the budget of the year 2023-24. Under the MIS, the central government procures various fruits and crops in about 17 states and in Himachal Pradesh apple, lemon species and mangoes have been procured. Due to the decision of the central government to end this scheme, the state government is also not able to get timely payments from the centre. The government owes apple growers more than Rs 80 crore,” they rued.

Keeping the present crisis in mind, the dues of the gardeners should be paid immediately, they demanded.

“Due to less snowfall, hailstorms and untimely heavy rains this year, the yield of apple and other crops has already decreased. Along with this, heavy rains and floods in the month of July have caused huge damage in the entire state. The land, plants, and crops of the farmers and apple growers have been ruined and the crisis has deepened further,” they lamented.

On one hand, due to inflation, the input cost has increased, while on the other hand, due to low production and not getting proper price in the various markets, the farmer is facing financial loss, due to which the crisis has deepened further, said Sanjay Chauhan.

The problems of farmers have further aggravated as apple orchards are showing signs of blight disease and so far more than 40 percent of the orchards have suffered massive damage due to blight due to which the quality of the fruit has deteriorated badly and it is not getting proper price in the markets, he said, adding that even road blocks due to rains have hampered in taking the produce to the markets on time.

In such a situation, if the government purchases through the MIS, then farmers and apple growers will get relief to some extent in this hour of crisis, he added.

“If the government does not discharge its constitutional obligation towards the people in this hour of crisis, then the farmers of the state, who constitute 70 percent of the total population of the state will be pushed to the brink of destruction,” he said.