Himachal DGP orders strict enforcement of drunken driving arrest protocols

In a move aimed at curbing the rising cases of drunken driving, the Himachal Pradesh police have reiterated strict enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to arrests under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

As per the directions issued by Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari on Tuesday, police officers in uniform are empowered to arrest, without a warrant, any individual found driving under the influence of alcohol.

The SOP mandates that the arrested individual must undergo a medical examination by a registered medical practitioner within two hours of the arrest. If the examination is not conducted within this time frame, the violator must be released on bail and bond, according to the directives.

The guidelines specify key situations that warrant arrest. If a person is found with a blood alcohol level exceeding 120 mg per 100 ml and is deemed a threat to public safety, action may be taken under the relevant provisions. Section 202(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act may be invoked if a suspected offender refuses to provide a breath sample and the police officer has reasonable grounds to believe that the person is under the influence of alcohol. (Section 203(4)) if an individual refuses to provide their name and address to the police (Section 202(2)).

Furthermore, upon arrest, officers are permitted to take necessary steps for the temporary disposal or seizure of the vehicle, if required (Section 202(3)).

The DGP has directed the officials to submit daily updates through the DSI (Daily Situation Input) regarding all arrests made for drunken driving. Additionally, data on the number of driving licences recommended for suspension or cancellation must be included in the daily reporting.

The move of the police department is part of an ongoing effort to ensure safer roads and reinforce legal accountability among motorists.