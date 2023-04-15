Himachal Day gift to employees, pensioners: CM announces 3% DA

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced release of 3 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for all the employees and pensioners of Himachal Pradesh, thus raising it from existing 31 to 34 per cent.

The decision would benefit around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 Lakh pensioners and would put an additional burden of about Rs. 500 crore on the state’s exchequer.

He announced the release of the DA at the 76th Himachal Day function held at Kaza in Spiti sub-division of Lahaul and Spiti district, which was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm amidst the vivid colours of tribal culture.

Sukhu, after unfurling the Tricolour on the occasion, conveyed his heartiest greetings to the people of the state and expressed his gratitude to Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar, the first Chief Minister of the Himachal Pradesh, and all those who worked tirelessly for the special recognition and separate status for Himachal Pradesh.

This is the first time in the history of the state that the Himachal Day function was held in the remote tribal region of Kaza, the “Land of Lamas’, bordering China, at a height of around 12000 feet.

He also announced a pension of Rs 1,500 to all the 9,000 women of Spiti above 18 years of age from June 2023 in the second phase, a college and to make 50 bedded Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kaza operational.

The chief minister said that the state government would take up the issue of developing an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti Valley with the Defence Ministry.

Besides, being important from strategic point of view, this will also help in boosting tourism activities, he added.

The chief minister said that besides constructing a heliport at Rongtong and a road to cost Rs 34 crore would also be constructed from Atargu to Mud in Pin Valley, as part of the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Additionally, the government would also prioritize the construction of a road to connect Bhawa with Mud, which will the world’s highest altitude road, he said, adding that a star-gazing observatory would be set up in the Fossil Village Langza, which is a paradise for stargazers with the assistance of central government.

The land has been identified for setting up Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School at Shego near Kaza, which would prove to be a significant development in the education sector, he said.

The chief minister also dedicated three ambulances for the Spiti valley and planted a sapling in Cricket ground Kaza.

He also inspected the development exhibitions set up by various departments.