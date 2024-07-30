Himachal CM unveils ‘Green Energy Vision and Forestry Reforms’ at 75th Van Mahotsav

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday while inaugurating the 75th State-level Van Mahotsav unveiled Green Energy Vision and Forestry Reforms.

He also planted an oak sapling at his official residence, Oak Over.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that the Forest Department has set an ambitious target to plant saplings on 9,000 hectares of land across Himachal Pradesh this year.

In a significant move, the Chief Minister introduced a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the disposal of unattended dry and salvage trees.

This SoP permits the cutting of up to two trees at the forest guard level and up to 25 trees at the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) level.

Additionally, powers have been delegated to DFOs and officers of the State Forest Development Corporation to expedite tree removal following the first phase approval of the Forest Conservation Act, particularly for linear projects.

The Chief Minister also launched the beta testing of the e-forest software, a new digital initiative aimed at streamlining departmental operations and enhancing transparency within the Forest Department.

He emphasized the importance of increasing the plantation of fruit trees in forest areas from 30 percent to 60 percent, with anticipated positive outcomes within the next ten years.

Sukhu highlighted that the Forest Department and Corporation processed 15,000 salvage trees last year, generating substantial revenue from timber sales, which resulted in an increase in the state government’s royalty income from Rs. 35 crore to Rs. 70 crore in just one and a half years.

In a strategic shift, the state government has decided to shut down the construction wing of the Forest Department to allow it to concentrate on core forestry activities.

In Lahaul-Spiti district, Mahila Mandals have been engaged in plantation activities and forest conservation, generating revenue for these women’s groups.

The Chief Minister remarked that the current State Government has undertaken numerous initiatives for ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ (systemic transformation). He noted that various government departments, including the Forest Department, are undergoing significant changes to improve their functionality and benefit the people of the state.

A key goal set by the State Government is to transform Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, with the Forest Department playing a crucial role in achieving this target.

Underlining the state’s green initiatives, Singh Sukhu mentioned the establishment of a 32 MW Solar Power Plant at Pekhubela in Una district, with two more solar plants expected to become operational in the next six months.

Additionally, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India Company for green hydrogen production, which would further propel Himachal Pradesh towards its Green Energy State goal, he added.

During the event, the Chief Minister virtually interacted with Ministers and MLAs participating in Van Mahotsav from various parts of the state.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur praised the Chief Minister’s vision of a Green State for Himachal Pradesh.

He highlighted the Forest Department’s dedicated efforts to plant saplings on barren hills, develop eco-tourism sites and expedite Forest Conservation Act (FCA) cases. However, he pointed out that while the state excels in environmental conservation, it has yet to receive significant monetary benefits.