Himachal CM stresses on diversification to strengthen horticulture sector

Stressing on the importance of diversification in horticulture, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said there was a need to develop improved storage and marketing systems to ensure fair prices for farmers and horticulturists.

He said this while chairing a review meeting to evaluate the progress of various schemes implemented by the Horticulture Department here.

He said that the government was planning to establish modern cold storage facilities at the district level which would provide much-needed support to horticulturists. “Apart from this to bolster the economy of farmers, while creating self-employment opportunities the government was working on setting up a potato processing unit in Una district,” he said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the department to prioritize Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under Mandi Mediation to maximize benefits for farmers and horticulturists.

“The state government was also contemplating to formulate Rs. 500-crore dedicated project for the rejuvenation of apple horticulture. This project would be implemented for five years and it will focus on promoting high-density plantations to enhance farmer’s incomes and strengthen the rural economy,” he said.

The Chief Minister reviewed the achievements of various state horticulture schemes during the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Under the Horticulture Development Scheme, Rs. 12.84 crore was spent on power tillers and sprayers, benefitting 4,244 horticulturists.

In the current financial year Rs 9 crore has been utilized so far, benefiting 3,156 gardeners.

Similarly, in the Anti-Hail Net Scheme, Rs. 14.45 crore was spent last year benefitting 1,767 people, while during this financial year Rs. 10.3 crore has been spent so far benefitting 1,223 people. Additionally, Rs. 11 crore was utilized under the Himachal Pushp Kranti Yojana in 2023-24, providing benefits to 750 people.