Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr grant from Centre for Mandi Airport

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Central government for Rs 1,000 crore for Green Field Airport Mandi in the district Mandi.

Sukhu called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi late on Tuesday evening and requested for grants of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 400 crore for Greenfield Airport in Mandi and the expansion of Kangra airport, respectively as per the recommendations of 15th Finance Commission.

The chief minister also requested her to review the decision to impose a limit on new loans under externally aided projects and added that reconsidering this decision would help in development in various sectors.

He further urged for Centre’s intervention to expedite the signing of loan agreements for six proposals recommended by the Department of Economic Affairs for external funding.

The chief minister also urged her to review the decision to reduce the additional borrowing limit of state equal to the amount of National Pension Scheme (NPS) contribution for the current financial year.

Keeping in view the importance of National security, the chief minister called for declaring Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh rail project as hundred percent centrally funded or explore a revenue-sharing mechanism for the stretch upto Beri.