Himachal CM orders comprehensive policy for employment on compassionate grounds

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the formulation of a comprehensive policy for employment on a compassionate grounds and said the incumbent state government intends to settle all the pending cases in one go.

While reviewing the policy in a high-level meeting, the chief minister directed officers to compile and present department, age and educational qualification wise data of the applicants seeking employment on compassionate ground. He instructed them to come up with the requisite data in the next meeting on 10th January, 2025.

The chief minister said the state government was adopting a liberal and sympathetic approach to offer employment in the government sector to those who lost their family members during service keeping in view all the aspects to benefit the maximum number of applicants.

He said that the state government is committed to support the well-being of dependents by giving preference to widows and orphans in providing employment on compassionate grounds.

Sukhu said a Cabinet Sub Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Education Minister Rohit Thakur with Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma as its members to examine the matters of compassionate appointments.