Himachal CM meets PM, seeks financial assistance for the state

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Friday and sought financial assistance for the state.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister about the heavy losses incurred by the state due to heavy rains.

“The state suffered huge losses and massive destruction has been caused to highways, link roads, irrigation, electricity and water supply schemes along with enormous damage to Public and Private property,” he said.

Advertisement

Sukhu also updated the prime minister about the losses to the Larji Project in the state due to floods.

He requested for immediate financial assistance from the Centre government for relief and restoration operations to bring back normalcy in the state.

The Prime Minister listened to the Chief Minister and said that Centre Government has sent a team to assess flood damages in the state immediately and added that financial assistance will be released once the team submits the final report of damages.

The Prime Minister assured of all possible support to the state.

The Chief Minister also called on BJP National President J P Nadda at New Delhi who hails from Himachal Pradesh.

He discussed about various issues pertaining to the state and sought support from him for the growth and development of the state.

Nadda assured of all possible support.