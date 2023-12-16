Himachal CM lays foundation of ‘Sirmauri Haat’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone of ‘Sirmauri Haat’ at Puruwala in the Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district.

The three-storeyed Haat to be constructed in a 450 square metres area would be equipped with all basic facilities, the CM said, adding that a sum of Rs 1 crore has already been sanctioned in this regard.

Sukhu said that the Haat would be constructed on the lines of ‘She Haat’ set up in Sarahan of Sirmaur district. It will go a long way in strengthening the economy of the area besides providing a better platform to the local people to showcase and sell their handicrafts and food cuisines, he said and added that the members of the local Gram Panchayat and self-help groups of the surrounding areas would also get employment opportunities from this endeavour.

Traditional dishes of the Sirmaur district would also be available in the Haat so that tourists get an opportunity to understand the rich lifestyle and traditions of the region, the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu said that the state government was making untiring efforts to strengthen the rural economy.

In an informal interaction with media persons, the Chief Minister said that during his visit to Dubai, he had invited business tycoons to invest in power, tourism and green energy sectors in the state and also assured them of providing all possible assistance.

“The state government has been making concerted efforts to encourage environment-friendly investment to ensure sustainable industrial development. Investors from Dubai will visit Himachal in January next year,” he said.

Innovative initiatives are being taken with a positive approach to realise the vision of making the state self-reliant, he said, adding that these efforts are being appreciated in the country as well as abroad.