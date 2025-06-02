Himachal CM launches ‘Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana’ to boost green cover and community participation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday launched the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana’ in Hamirpur, aiming to enhance state’s green cover and promote community-driven forest management.

The initiative focuses on planting fruit-bearing trees on degraded forest lands and generating employment through the involvement of mahila mandals, yuvak mandals, and self-help groups.

Advertisement

Certificates were presented to Amlehar and Bhawdan Mahila Mandals from Nadaun, tasked with the plantation and maintenance of two hectares of forest land for five years. The CM also introduced the ‘Green Adoption Scheme’, encouraging corporate and non-governmental bodies to adopt barren forest lands for afforestation.

Advertisement

In the initial phase, Ambuja Company would undertake plantation work on 25 hectares, while the Adani Foundation and UltraTech would adopt 10 hectares each. Certificates of participation were handed over to these organisations.

The Chief Minister inspected the passing-out parade of newly appointed Van Mitras, commending the increasing participation of young women. Highlighting the shortage of forest staff, he stated that the Van Mitra Yojana was instrumental in bridging the gap and promoting grassroots forest conservation.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, noting increased police recruitment reservations and the appointment of women to key administrative roles in Lahaul-Spiti.

Calling Himachal Pradesh a natural treasure trove and “Dev Bhoomi,” Sukhu stressed the importance of forest wealth in tourism, the economy, and ecological balance. He urged Van Mitras to go beyond protection duties by engaging communities and preventing forest fires and illegal logging.

During the event, CM Sukhu also announced three new wellness centres under the Hamirpur Municipal Corporation. He released “Samvaad,” a souvenir dedicated to Van Mitras, launched the book “The Mountainous Wilderness of Spiti” and unveiled a mobile app to track Van Mitras’ attendance.

Outstanding forest officials, including Palampur Block Officer Rakesh Kumar and Chamba Conservator Abhilash Damodar, were honoured for exemplary service. The CM expressed confidence that these initiatives would mark a turning point in preserving and enriching Himachal’s green legacy.