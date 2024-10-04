Himachal CM dubs ‘Toilet Tax’ reports as baseless

Amid reports of ‘Toilet Tax’ in Himachal Pradesh and the state facing backlash from various corners, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday dubbed them as baseless.

The reports claimed that his government was imposing a ‘Toilet Tax’ of Rs 25 per seat in urban areas.

In a statement, Chief Minister Sukhu categorically denied any imposition or proposal of so-called ‘Toilet Tax’ in the state.

While interacting with media persons in New Delhi on Friday, he said that such claims are baseless and should not be used for political purposes.

“In the light of Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP is either playing the religion card or sometimes raising the fabricated ‘toilet tax’ issue. No one should attempt to politicize issues purely for political gains, especially when the claims are far from reality,” he blamed.

He said that families capable of paying the water bills have no issues in doing so in the interest of the state.

The Jal Shakti Department on 3 October had refuted any notification issued by the state government stating that the sewerage connection will be given on the basis of the number of toilet seats installed by the building owner.

“Sewerage connections will continue to be provided as before. Our aim is to achieve 100 per cent connectivity so as to reduce pollution and ensure proper treatment of sewerage,” stated the press statement by the Department.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman while taking to X lashed at the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh led by Sukhu. “Unbelievable, if true ! Whilst PM @narandramodi ji, builds Swachhata as a people movement, here is @INCIndia taxing people for toilets! Shame that they didn’t provide good sanitation during their time, but this step will shame the country!”

BJP National President and Union Health Minister J P Nadda who is on a visit to Himachal while addressing a public meeting at Bilaspur alleged that 100 percent corrupt government is running in Himachal.

He said that the Sukhu government’s intellect and wisdom both have become corrupt, they have even imposed tax on toilets.

“Such a government has no right to stay in the state. Corruption is rampant in its rule, people are troubled in every way, this Congress government has no right to stay in power,” he claimed.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur taking a dig said that the Sukhu government will be known as the government of toilet tax.

“The only thing left in Himachal is air, on which there is no tax. Tax has been imposed on everything else,” said Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.